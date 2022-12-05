SC House, Senate resurrect early voting bill

The bill would take effect immediately after the Governor signs it into law, meaning it could be in place for next month's primaries on June 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina House and Senate Lawmakers have resurrected a bill that adds two weeks of no-excuse, in-person early voting and strengthens election security.

The bill was a compromise between Democrats and Republicans that received unanimous support from both parties. It would open polling places for regular early voting for two weeks before elections, except Sundays. That would make South Carolina the 45th state to allow anyone to vote outside of Election Day without an excuse.

“Early voting does not give an advantage to one party or another, it is completely neutral in terms of outcome," said Lynn Teague of League of Women Voters. "All it does is make it easier for voters."

The future of the bill was unclear after both chambers were in disagreement about the Senate’s initial insistence they get to approve or reject the the governor’s appointments to the five-member State Election Commission.

Instead of getting to approve the Governor's appointments to the State Election Board, senators settled on adding qualifications for the board members and executive director.

Senators would be able to remove anyone who does not meet those requirements, which Teague said is concerning.

“These folks should be able to say we think voters would be well served by the following provisions without fearing for their jobs," said Teague.

Early voting would take effect immediately after the Governor signs the bill into law, meaning it could be in place for next month's primaries on June 14.

“Right now, we're just waiting to hear what our next move will be. But we're prepared either way," said Director of Voter Registration and elections in Richland County Alexandria Stephens. Stephens tells News19 there will be five early voting locations across the county.

"If the early voting bill passes, or if it does not pass, we still have those satellite locations ready to go. Beginning at the end of May," said Stephens.

The State Election Commission did not immediately respond to News 19's request for comment.

The bill also would make voter fraud a felony, increasing fines and possible jail time for people who try to vote under a false name, vote more than once or poll managers who intentionally break the law.

The proposal requires audits of at least 5% of all votes in a county in the days after an election.

“Risk limiting audits, which is what this bill provides for are the gold standard," said Teague. "They're the best thing you can do for efficiency and certainty.”