'A privilege and a right': 101-year-old grandmother votes with 18-year-old granddaughter

Betty Potts, 101, takes voting very seriously. Now, she gets to share her passion with her granddaughter in Jefferson County.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Betty Potts showed up ready to vote at the Swannsylvania Baptist Church in Jefferson County.

The 101-year-old said she's been voting in elections for eight decades.

"I don't really know [how many], but a lot," Betty said. "Every time I had the chance."

This election, however, was extra special. Her 18-year-old granddaughter Mara Potts was finally eligible to vote. Mara drove Betty to the polls and helped her through the process.

"I know [voting with your grandma] is something not very many people get to have happen," Mara said. "Voting is more like just something you need to do ... but she's a main reason."

Betty encourages those around her — like Mara — to vote. She values her ability to express her opinion at the ballot box.

"I think it's very important for all citizens to vote. It's their privilege and their right," she said. "[That way] we will elect the people that we think will do the best job for our nation."

This time, she voted on four constitutional amendments as well as a handful of local representatives. In August her son, Mark Potts, won re-election as the mayor of Jefferson County.

The poll workers recognized Mrs. Potts almost right away. As she and her granddaughter started leaving the building, they said they hope to see her return in 2024.