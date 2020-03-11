x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Elections

Record 1.2 million absentee ballots cast in South Carolina before Election Day

That more than doubles the previous record for absentee voting, set when 503,000 people voted absentee in the 2016 general election.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lines could be shorter than usual at polling places across South Carolina on Tuesday after record numbers of voters cast ballots in advance of Election Day. 

RELATED: 2020 Election in SC: Voters head to the polls to make their choices

The State Election Commission reported Monday that 1.2 million people had already voted in advance of Election Day. That more than doubles the previous record for absentee voting, set when 503,000 people voted absentee in the 2016 general election. 

All polling places in the state will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Safeguards established in the June primaries due to the coronavirus pandemic will still be in place. 

RELATED: 2020 Election Guide: Here's what you need to know

Both the state Democratic and Republican parties will also have trained poll watchers at voting locations and attorneys on hand.

Related Articles