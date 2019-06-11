COLUMBIA, S.C. — Incumbent Howard Duvall is headed to a runoff against rival Sara Middleton for one of Columbia's at-large city council seats.

FULL 2019 ELECTION RESULTS

In unofficial numbers, Duvall led Middleton 44 to 36 percent. Dylan Gunnels was third at 12 percent, while while Amadeo Geere was fourth at 8 percent.

Middleton and Duvall will meet in a runoff in two weeks.

Duvall was first elected to City Council in 2016. During his tenure, Duvall has chaired the city's Technology Committee and been a member of the Arts & HIstoric Preservation Committee and Administrative Policy Committee.

Before coming to Council, he also served on the boards of the River Alliance, Transitions, and the State Retirees Association of South Carolina, and was the director of the South Carolina Municipal Association.

While on council, Duvall has championed the cause of banning e-cigarettes, redeveloping Finlay Park, and repealing the all-night permits for bars in the city to help combat the problems in the Five Points entertainment district.

RELATED: City of Columbia may redefine law on smoking in public places to include e-cigarettes

RELATED: What to do with Finaly Park?

Middleton is a graduate of Winthrop University and the University of South Carolina's School of Law. She ran on a platform of creating a safe community, investing in and increasing Columbia's workforce to create growth, and bringing a fresh perspective to city planning for growth.