The county confirmed the news to 11Alive in the early hours after election day.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County officials said there is a software issue with the machines reading absentee ballots.

According to Gwinnett County Communications Director Joe Sorenson, the scanning machines that read the ballots are saying about half of the roughly 120,000 thousand absentee ballots may need further review - though it's unclear what exactly would need to be reviewed.

Sorenson said the county is working with software company, Dominion, to fix the glitch.

Meanwhile, Sorenson said the county has been approved to use a three-person committee - one Democrat, one Republican and an election official - to review the roughly 60,000 ballots in question. The county said it hopes to get a complete count by sometime Wednesday.