COLUMBIA, S.C. — The application process is open for five seats on the Richland County Board of Voter Registration and Elections.

Last week, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster removed the entire Board for repeated issues dating back to 2010. In his executive order, the Governor says the Board repeatedly mishandled elections dating back to 2010. Most recently, it was revealed that over 1,000 votes were not counted in the November 2018 general election.

On Monday, Richland County's State House delegation, who appoints the board, opened the application process for the vacant seats.

The applications and announcement are posted to the Richland County delegation's section of the County website.

You can read and download an application here.

The application process is open through March 1st at 5pm.

In a press release detailing the application process, the delegation does not list any specific requirements to be on the board. The application also does not list any experience requirements.

In recent days, WLTX spoke to some members of Richland County's delegation to ask what they would require to consider appointments.

"To make sure the 5 people that we appoint are qualified, competent, want to do the work, have the intelligence and integrity to make sure the election process is dealt with in a very open and transparent way," said Senator Dick Harpootlian, a Richland County Democrat.

"Competency, that's it. We've got to have competent, thoughtful people that are dedicated to the process," added Republican County Representative Kirkman Finlay.

The new board will also be tasked with finding a new executive director after former Director Rokey Suleman resigned earlier this month, just days before the governor took his action.

