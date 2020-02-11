Are ballot selfies legal in South Carolina?

State law prohibits anyone from showing their ballot to another person. Voters are also not allowed to use their cameras inside the voting booth.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Taking a photo with the "I Voted" sticker has become an unofficial part of the election process.

People post their selfies on social media to show they voted and to encourage others to do the same.

While that is okay, taking a picture with your completed ballot, also known as a ballot selfie, is not.

In South Carolina, it's illegal. You cannot take a picture with your ballot and show it to others.