Voters would also be split into districts electing one council member for their area along with two at-large councilmembers and a mayor

Example video title will go here for this video

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The Blythewood Town Council may soon be adding seats as members look to the future in an effort to accommodate growth.

It comes as the town prepares for an influx of residents with the arrival of Scout Motors, an electric vehicle manufacturer expected to add thousands of jobs.

“We're planning for Blythewood's future,” said Mayor Bryan Franklin.

In the 2020 census, Blythewood had close to 4,700 people in town limits. Mayor Franklin said that, now, that number is close to 5,200.

The mayor said that once he saw how many people were calling the area home, he began examining other municipalities with a similar population to see what changes could be made. Now he’s put forward a proposal he thinks will fit best for the community.

Currently, those in town limits vote for all four members of the council and the mayor at large. But his proposal would add two more people to the council and place residents in districts.

“Four districts, two at-large members and a mayor, obviously at-large. That gives an opportunity for the locally-known very familiar representative that you can share your concerns with," Franklin said. "So, just modernizing the town of Blythewood - and one way to do it is potentially adding two council members."

He added that the council is looking at whether the governing body is large enough to effectively respond to the needs of residents.

"Since most have six, it makes sense we make a district type where you have a local representative in and around your neighborhoods that you can take your issues to," the mayor added.

It has passed the first reading, and it will have a second reading on June 26. If it passes the second reading, it will head to the ballot in November.