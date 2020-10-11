Cunningham concedes U.S. Senate election to Tillis

While neither AP nor NBC have called the race, Cunningham says "the voters have spoken" and has conceded the race in North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Democrat Cal Cunningham has conceded the United States Senate election in North Carolina against Republican incumbent Senator Thom Tillis, according to statements released by both campaigns Tuesday.

While the race has not yet been officially called by news organizations such as the Associated Press or NBC News, data Tuesday showed Cunningham trailing by 95,290 votes. The race is one of four races still uncalled that will determine the final makeup of the U.S. Senate.

While 2,547,594 North Carolinians voted for Cunningham, 2,642,884 voted for Tillis, giving him a 49%-to-48% margin of victory. The numbers may change slightly over the coming days: Absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day have until Nov. 12 to arrive at their local county Board of Elections office and be counted.

"The voters have spoken and I respect their decision. While the results of this election suggest there remain deep political divisions in our state and nation, the more complete story of our country lies in what unites us: our faith and sense of confidence in our democracy, our civic values and common humanity, our shared aspiration to care for one another, and our belief that we live in a country that does exceptional things," Cunningham said in his released statement. "I’ll always be proud of the work we did together to lift up the voices of North Carolinians who feel left behind by our politics."

My statement on the results of this race: pic.twitter.com/dWo5gipxw8 — Cal Cunningham (@CalforNC) November 10, 2020

"This was a hard-fought campaign and I wish nothing but the best to Cal and his family going forward," Tillis said in a statement from his campaign. "I am incredibly humbled by the chance to serve the people of North Carolina in the United States Senate for six more years and I pledge to continue keeping my promises and delivering results."

I am incredibly humbled by the chance to serve the people of North Carolina in the United States Senate for six more years and I pledge to continue keeping my promises and delivering results. — Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis) November 10, 2020

A week after Election Day, control of the United States Senate has not yet been determined this and three other races across the country are still being counted. With this race not yet called, AP and NBC News both show the control of the U.S. Senate as 48 Republican seats, 48 Democratic seats, and four races still uncalled. If this race is called for Tillis, this result would give the Republicans 49 seats in the U.S. Senate.

Tillis was among candidates who self-proclaimed victory on Election Night. That eveni.ng, Tillis had pulled ahead in the early election returns, a lead he has maintained

Cunningham, who has polled slightly above Tillis in recent weeks, came under fire last month for an extramarital affair involving California-based strategist Arlene Guzman Todd.