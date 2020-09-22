x
Candidates vie for District 9 seat on Richland County council in runoff today

Jonnieka Farr and Jessica Mackey face off against each other on in a runoff election on Tuesday.
Jonnieka Farr, Jessica Johnson Mackey

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The winner of the race of for the District 9 seat on Richland County council seat will be determined in a runoff on Tuesday.  

Both women got more than 30% of the vote in a special election held on September 8, but neither won a majority. 

Richland County held the special election on Tuesday, September 8 for the District 9 seat on county council

The seat became open when Council Member Calvin "Chip" Jackson passed away on Friday, August 7th.

