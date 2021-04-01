Georgia counties receive email threat ahead of runoff elections

Cherokee County authorities announced the find but said that they soon learned the threat was more widespread than just their community.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Just days before an already tense U.S. Senate election which has placed considerable attention on Georgia, one county says its employees are being threatened.

And the county said it just learned that they aren't alone.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said that it learned of a threatening email that was sent to several county employees regarding polling locations ahead of Georgia's second election day.

Since the series of email threats were uncovered, Cherokee County officials said they had learned of several other counties that had received the same email. The contents of the message have not been released and the source not yet identified.

However, the emails have garnered the attention of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and FBI which both acknowledged to 11Alive that they were aware of the threat in question. The GBI didn't say exactly how many or specifically which counties, other than Cherokee, received the ominous message.