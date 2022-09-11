Lauren Boebert ahead by 1,229 votes over Adam Frisch

The race in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District race was still extremely close and could be headed to a recount.

DENVER — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's race against Democrat Adam Frisch was still extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.

As of 4:25 p.m. Thursday, Boebert was ahead of Frisch by 1,229 votes, with about 98% of votes counted, according to the state Secretary of State's Office.

Boebert is lagging behind expectations in the 3rd Congressional District, which covers all of the Western Slope and much of southern Colorado. The tight race has garnered national attention as Republicans hope to gain control of the U.S. House.

In Colorado, recounts are automatically initiated when the margin is less than 0.5%. As votes still rolled in Thursday, the race was hovering around that recount zone with Boebert holding a slim lead.

Here are the latest results:

The race will be called by The Associated Press. Click here for more on how AP calls races.

Voters in the district haven’t elected a Democrat to Congress since 2008. If Boebert loses, it would be another hit to disappointing results for the GOP on Tuesday night after the anticipated red wave never made the shore. But Boebert and her supporters weren't considering that option on Thursday.

“We’re confident Lauren Boebert will win re-election,” said Courtney Parella, spokeswoman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, whose mission is to elect Republicans to the House of Representatives.

Thursday morning, Boebert tweeted “Winning!”

Shortly after, Frisch wrote in a statement: “The closeness of this race is a testament to the fact that the people of western and southern Colorado are growing tired of the angertainment industry that Boebert is a part of and want a representative who will fight for bipartisan solutions.”

Boebert established herself as a national lightning rod in her first term, assailing inflation, crime, U.S. dependency on foreign oil and U.S. border policy under President Joe Biden’s watch. Her midterm election prospects in Colorado's mostly rural 3rd Congressional District seemed boosted by redistricting that made the district more Republican.

At a campaign party Tuesday night in a restaurant bar in Grand Junction, Boebert got onto a stage and offered an extended prayer to her supporters. She concluded by declaring: “We will have this victory.”

"I am so optimistic," Boebert told her supporters. "It is absolutely trending in our favor."

Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, spent the evening with supporters in Aspen. He said he was feeling good about the challenge he’s posed to Boebert, who was largely considered a lock for the seat until results started coming in Tuesday night.

"We’re excited where we are," Frisch said in an interview with 9NEWS sister station KRDO. "... "I’m not a chest-beating type of person and I’m certainly not going to over my skis, as we say. We’ll see how the rest of the night plays out, but I’d rather be in our position than Representative Boebert’s position right now."

Below, Boebert speaks to her supporters Tuesday night:

A first-term representative, Boebert is a divisive national figure for her conspiratorial rhetoric and provocative social media style. She’s a fervent supporter of gun rights and was the owner of a restaurant in Rifle, now closed, where the staff open-carried firearms.

Frisch is a former member of the Aspen City Council. He has downplayed his party affiliation in this largely rural and conservative-leaning district and instead has called himself a “conservative businessman.”

Below: A map showing U.S. House of Representative election results across the country and the balance of power:

