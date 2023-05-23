Filing dates announced for Mayor of Eastover special election announced

The municipal election is to fill the unexpired term of office after former mayor resigned

EASTOVER, S.C. — The dates have been set for a special election to fill the unexpired term of Mayor in the town of Eastover.

Persons interested in running for mayor should note the window to file for candidacy opens at noon Friday, June 9, and closes at noon Tuesday, June 20. The election will be held on August 15. If a runoff is necessary, a runoff election will be held August 29.

Candidates should file Statements of Intention at the Eastover Town Hall, 624 Main St., weekdays 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Candidates are also required to file a Statement of Economic Interests and a Campaign Disclosure online with the State Ethics Commission.

Early voting for Mayor will begin Monday, July 31, and end Friday, August 11, at Richland County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 2020 Hampton St.

On election day, August 15, voters may cast their ballot 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Eastover precinct, 1031 Main St., Eastover.

The office of the mayor is open because Phillip Gunter, the former mayor, resigned after being arrested and charged with assault and battery following an incident at a social gathering on May 5.