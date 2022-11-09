Bauer claims victory, unseats Finlay in SC House District 75

Democrat wins seat over incumbent Republican Kirkman Finlay in tight race

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Democratic candidate Heather Bauer has claimed victory over incumbent Republican Kirkman Finlay in the race for South Carolina House District 75.

With an unofficial final vote of 7,497 (50.73%) to 7,263 (49.15%), Bauer's campaign issued a statement Wednesday morning declaring the candidate successful in unseating the 10-year incumbent.

Bauer ran on a platform that highlighted South Carolina's abortion bill H.5399 and Finlay's support of the bill and his vote against an amendment that would codify abortion rights in the state.

“This race was about freedom from government and freedom to control your own body. I trust women to make their own choices and voters in our district agree," Bauer said. “I’m honored and humbled by the trust voters have placed in me and I’m ready to get to work representing everyone in this district.”

She went on to extend well wishes to her opponent, saying in her statement, “I want to thank Rep. Finlay for a spirited race and for his service to our state over the last decade. I wish him and his family the very best.”

District 75 contains some of the more affluent neighborhoods in parts of the Columbia area, including Lake Katherine, Forest Acres, Shandon, and Rosewood.