Eastover elects familiar face for mayor

Voters went to polls on Tuesday to elect new mayor to fill remaining term of former mayor Phillip Gunter

EASTOVER, S.C. — Voters in Eastover have elected a familiar face to finish out the term of the town mayor.

Travis Alexander, Richland County Voter Registration and Elections Director, reported that Geraldene Robinson, with 74 votes, has been elected mayor. Her opponent, Lee Faber received 64 votes.

Both Robinson and Faber are former mayors of the Richland County town. Faber served 2008-2012 and Robinson was first elected mayor in 1995-2008 and was re-elected 2012-2020.