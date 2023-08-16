Eastover elects familiar face for mayor

EASTOVER, S.C. — Voters in Eastover have elected a familiar face to finish out the term of the town mayor.
Travis Alexander, Richland County Voter Registration and Elections Director, reported that Geraldene Robinson, with 74 votes, has been elected mayor. Her opponent, Lee Faber received 64 votes.
Both Robinson and Faber are former mayors of the Richland County town. Faber served 2008-2012 and Robinson was first elected mayor in 1995-2008 and was re-elected 2012-2020.
She will finish out the term of former Mayor Phillip Gunter who resigned from office in May after being arrested and charged with assault and battery following a social gathering.