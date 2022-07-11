It's Election Day in South Carolina: Where to vote and what key races are on the ballot

Here's what you need to know as you head to the polls to vote in South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's Election Day in South Carolina, as voters go to the polls to cast ballots in contests ranging from governor to education superintendent and even two state constitutional amendments.

Already, approximately 600,000 people in South Carolina have taken advantage of the early voting period to cast their ballots either in person or by absentee. If you are one of those who has waited until today to go to the polls, here is a roundup of what you need to know before you head out. And tonight, be sure to watch News19 and go to WLTX.com and our the News19 app for the latest results.

When are polls open on Election Day in South Carolina?

Most important: Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at your local precinct listed on your Voter ID card. If you are in line to vote at 7 p.m., you will be allowed to cast your vote.

What to bring: When voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following photo IDs at your polling place:

SC Driver's License

SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card (includes SC Concealed Weapons Permit)

SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

Federal Military ID (includes all Department of Defense photo IDs and the Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits card)

US Passport

How do I check my South Carolina voter registration? Where do I vote?

Make sure your voter registration is up-to-date online at info.scvotes.gov where you can check your personal information, the location of your voting precinct, and which voting districts you are in.

How can I view my South Carolina sample ballot?

After entering your information at info.scvotes.gov, you can click on the button at the bottom of the window and view the sample ballot you will use when you cast your vote.

Your ballot is tailored to your specific information and location and therefore may differ from your friends' or family member's sample ballot if they live in a different area of South Carolina. All statewide offices -- governor, attorney general, etc. -- will be the same on all ballots, but county council or local commission seats will vary on the ballot.

Can I write in a vote? Yes. There is room on the ballot for write-in votes.

On a touch-screen ballot, a candidate's name can be written in by touching the "write-in" space under the appropriate office. A keyboard should pop up and you can enter the candidate

On a paper ballot, write in the candidate's name under the appropriate office using either a pen or pencil and then darken the oval next to the write-in line on the ballot. Stickers, stamps or decals with the candidate's name are not permitted.

Who's running in the statewide races?

For governor (in alphabetical order): Joe Cunningham and Lt. Col. Tally Parham Casey make up the Democratic ticket, Bruce Morgan Reeves and Jessica Etheridge are the Libertarians, and incumbent Henry McMaster and Pamela Evette are the Republicans seeing re-election.

Cunningham, 40, has made age, eliminating state income tax, legalizing sports betting and marijuana, and raises for teachers the main issues on his platform.

Reeves, 63, wants to revitalize the education system, reform the criminal justice system and end the death penalty, grow business and legalize marijuana.

McMaster, 75, became governor in 2017 after then-Gov. Nikki Haley stepped down to take the position of Ambassador to the United Nations for the Trump Administration. McMaster is running on his record of leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, cutting income taxes, and large corporate investments in the state.

For Superintendent of Education:

Lisa Ellis (Democrat) is an English teacher and founder of SCforEd. Her platform includes improvements in education, higher pay and better treatment of teachers.

Patricia Mickel (Green) has been an educator for over 15 years. She is campaigning for equitable learning for all students, regardless of race, ability, or religion.

Ellen Weaver (Republican) founded Palmetto Promise Institute, a conservative think tank and serves in an appointed position on the Education Oversight Committee for the SC General Assembly. She is the only candidate without an education background. Weaver obtained an online Masters degree from her alma mater, Bob Jones University, within 9 months after realizing it was a requirement for holding office of superintendent. She is a strong advocate of school choice and supports public funded vouchers to subsidize private or charter school tuition.

Constitutional amendments: South Carolinians are being asked to vote on two constitutional amendments relating to the state's budgeting process and "rainy day" funds.

1. A ‘Yes' vote will increase the amount of money state government must keep in the General Reserve Fund (its "rainy day" fund) from 5% of the previous year's revenue to 7% of the previous year's revenue. The General Reserve Fund is money available to cover unforeseen shortages in the budget.