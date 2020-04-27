COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Governor Henry McMaster has postponed several local elections that were to have taken place in the first half of May. 

The elections were scheduled for May 5 and May 12  Affected elections will be rescheduled.  Specific dates will be announced later.  

List of postponed May elections:

  • May 5

    • Lancaster School Board Special Election
    • Newberry City Council Special Election
  • May 12

    • Ware Shoals School Board General Election
    • Town of Windsor General Election
    • Town of Bonneau General Election
    • City of Hanahan Special Election
    • City of Chester Special Election
    • Lamar Town Council Special Election
    • Ninety-Six School Board General Election
    • Spartanburg Metropolitan Sub District B Water and Sewer District General Election

The postponement does not affect the June 9 primary across South Carolina. That is still going on as scheduled. 