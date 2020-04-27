COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Governor Henry McMaster has postponed several local elections that were to have taken place in the first half of May.
The elections were scheduled for May 5 and May 12 Affected elections will be rescheduled. Specific dates will be announced later.
List of postponed May elections:
- May 5
- Lancaster School Board Special Election
- Newberry City Council Special Election
- May 12
- Ware Shoals School Board General Election
- Town of Windsor General Election
- Town of Bonneau General Election
- City of Hanahan Special Election
- City of Chester Special Election
- Lamar Town Council Special Election
- Ninety-Six School Board General Election
- Spartanburg Metropolitan Sub District B Water and Sewer District General Election
The postponement does not affect the June 9 primary across South Carolina. That is still going on as scheduled.