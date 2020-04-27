COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Governor Henry McMaster has postponed several local elections that were to have taken place in the first half of May.

The elections were scheduled for May 5 and May 12 Affected elections will be rescheduled. Specific dates will be announced later.

List of postponed May elections:

May 5



Lancaster School Board Special Election Newberry City Council Special Election

May 12



Ware Shoals School Board General Election Town of Windsor General Election Town of Bonneau General Election City of Hanahan Special Election City of Chester Special Election Lamar Town Council Special Election Ninety-Six School Board General Election Spartanburg Metropolitan Sub District B Water and Sewer District General Election



The postponement does not affect the June 9 primary across South Carolina. That is still going on as scheduled.