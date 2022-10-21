No excuse needed, just a photo ID for early voting in South Carolina

Early voting in South Carolina starts Monday, Oct. 24.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Early voting starts Monday, Oct. 24 in South Carolina.

This is the second election in South Carolina where an excuse is not required to cast a ballot before Election Day. This comes after legislation passed in May to change those voting rules.

If you plan to vote early, the South Carolina Election Commission says early voting is similar to voting on Nov. 8, Election Day.

“It works just like voting at your polling place on voting day. You bring your photo ID and you check in to vote at an early voting center,” John Michael Catalano with the South Carolina Election Commission said.

He also said to be mindful of what you wear to the polls.

“Just make sure to you’re not wearing anything supporting a candidate that’s on the ballot or particular political party you want to avoid unintentionally intimidating voters," Catalano said.

There are specific locations where voters have to go in order to participate in early voting. You have to go to an early voting center in the county where you're registered.

“The best way to do it is by visiting our website at sc votes dot gov you’ll see on the early voting page you’ll see a list of early voting centers by county,” he said.

In addition to early voting, there are other options to cast a ballot this election season.

“I actually already voted, I did mail in. I travel a good bit so I didn’t want to miss it on a trip," Avery Klein said.

He says he never misses an election. Irish Plemons also says she doesn't plan to miss an election. She plans to vote in person on November 8th.

“It’s just easiest that way. My work gives me extra time to go and vote,” Plemons said.

There are pros and cons for each method, but Lawson Estridge said he's still narrowing down which is best for him.

“Being a student in South Carolina and a Columbia resident they’ll give us the day off probably just gonna go on the normal day,” Estridge said.