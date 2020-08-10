Facebook banning political ads after polls close on Election Day to stop spread of misinformation

Facebook has several plans to crack down on false information during the 2020 election.

Facebook was at the center of controversy after the 2016 presidential election when word leaked Russian operatives had used the site to influence the race.

So what is it doing differently this election?

Well, Facebook just announced it will ban political ads as soon as the polls close on election day this year -- which seems pretty odd considering all votes should be in at that point.

But according to reports, the company is concerned the site could be used to spread false information about the outcome. So now they will prohibit all political and issue-based advertising indefinitely after polls close November 3.

And that's not all they're doing.

Facebook says it will place notifications at the top of the news feed to notify users that no winner has been declared. It will rely on a mix of news outlets, including the Associated Press and Reuters, to declare a winner in the presidential race.

It is also trying to prevent promoting election interference.

Facebook plans to remove any posts calling for people to show up at the polls if they include language that suggests violence, intimidation or an attempt to control.