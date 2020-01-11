The order comes after data released Friday suggests the U.S. Postal Service has struggled to maintain on-time delivery in the week leading up to Election Day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A federal judge is making a final push to ensure millions of mail-in ballots arrive on time by requiring the United States Postal Service (USPS) implement "extraordinary measures" to process ballots in communities where delivery may have slowed.

Among the districts of concern are Atlanta, Greater South Carolina, Central Pennsylvania and parts of Michigan, including Detroit where both President Trump and Democratic Challenger Joe Biden hope to gain an edge.

Court documents from the Postal Service outline the estimated percentage of deliveries to arrive on-time last week.

Nationally, the data suggests that less than 90 percent of first-class mail, which includes ballots, arrived on-time each day.

In South Carolina, that number dropped to less than 83 percent of on-time deliveries with one day seeing a rate of less than 40 percent.

Other documents focusing solely on ballot delivery showed more promising national and district level delivery rates, but many districts, including South Carolina, still lagged behind.

This information comes following concerns over cost-cutting measures taken by the service earlier in the year, including a halt on late and extra delivery trips that led to mail delays.

In the documents, the Postal Service calls the data "unreliable," "incomplete" and "not appropriate for evaluating (their) performance" because it doesn't account for all their procedures or the fact that some days may have unique challenges, among other things.

Following the judge's order, USPS released a statement saying their efforts include extra pick-ups, deliveries and additional shifts.

They added that "since October 1, the average time of delivery for First-Class Mail, including ballots, was 2.5 days with 97.5 percent of all measured First-Class Mail delivered within five days across the country."

Of the more than 460,000 mail-in ballots issued in South Carolina, 46,000 remain unreturned as of Saturday evening.