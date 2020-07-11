Former CNN correspondent weighs in on 2020 election, compares it to 2000

Those who remember the 2000 election may find similarities between this year and then.
In 2000, Al Gore did not concede until five weeks after election day.
Former CNN Correspondent Charles Bierbauer remembers that election and compares it to 2020.
“Well the important thing to remember is this is a process," Bierbauer aid.
In 2000, this process went on for weeks.
“The most interesting five weeks of the 2000 campaign in the sense that there were so many issues that were not typical for a political campaign," Bierbauer continues, "They really were legal questions and matters of interpretation. Now, in this year’s- it’s important to note- there will be recounts, probably in Georgia, probably in Wisconsin, possibly elsewhere. Those are normal procedures. There’s nothing miraculous about that it’s something that has to happen when a vote is very close.”
Bierbaur said there will also be lawsuits, some that will be thrown out and some that may work their way through the courts.
He also said that this is all normal and shows that democracy is working.
“Democracy is ugly and complicated. Dictatorships are easy- you just do what you’re told to do, but this is not what we have and the constitution back in 1787 did not spell out all of these things but it spelled out who is responsible for what and what are state-mandated procedures and what are federal ones. It is extremely important to remember that there are ways to do this.”
Bierbauer said that this all makes the system work and ensures we get accurate results.
“It is not meant to be in our hasty world these days where we want instant results and analysis and instant replay. It’s not meant to be that. It’s meant to be careful, it’s meant to be meticulous, so that we’re not asking days and weeks and months from now if something went wrong," he continues, "so that we can rather confidentially say ‘ the ballots were counted, the legal ones were accepted, the ones with problems were checked and rechecked and if they were still bad they were discarded, and at the end we will be confident that a democratic process has been sustained, that it was good for the country and the results are as what they probably should have been- not what everyone might have wished they had been.”