Former CNN correspondent weighs in on 2020 election, compares it to 2000

Charles Bierbauer was a senior CNN correspondent as well as the Dean of the Communications School at UofSC.

Those who remember the 2000 election may find similarities between this year and then.

In 2000, Al Gore did not concede until five weeks after election day.

Former CNN Correspondent Charles Bierbauer remembers that election and compares it to 2020.

“Well the important thing to remember is this is a process," Bierbauer aid.

In 2000, this process went on for weeks.

“The most interesting five weeks of the 2000 campaign in the sense that there were so many issues that were not typical for a political campaign," Bierbauer continues, "They really were legal questions and matters of interpretation. Now, in this year’s- it’s important to note- there will be recounts, probably in Georgia, probably in Wisconsin, possibly elsewhere. Those are normal procedures. There’s nothing miraculous about that it’s something that has to happen when a vote is very close.”

In 2000, we had not even voted yet—November 7. And still had five weeks of courts ahead of us. #SCOTUS ruling in Bush v Gore came on December 12. And Gore conceded on Dec. 13.

If that makes you feel any better on day 3 of 2020 counting. — Charles Bierbauer (@cjbsc) November 5, 2020

Bierbaur said there will also be lawsuits, some that will be thrown out and some that may work their way through the courts.

He also said that this is all normal and shows that democracy is working.

“Democracy is ugly and complicated. Dictatorships are easy- you just do what you’re told to do, but this is not what we have and the constitution back in 1787 did not spell out all of these things but it spelled out who is responsible for what and what are state-mandated procedures and what are federal ones. It is extremely important to remember that there are ways to do this.”

Bierbauer said that this all makes the system work and ensures we get accurate results.