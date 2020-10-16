Galveston County election workers face fine if they require voters to wear masks

The Galveston County judge says the district attorney's office will prosecuting violations.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Galveston County Judge Mark Henry issued an executive order stating that election workers who require voters to wear masks will be fined.

Henry said that order ensures that that all eligible Galveston County voters will be granted the right to vote, regardless if they are wearing a mask/face covering or not.

In a press release, the county judge said that since early voting started, numerous voters have been turned away from voting locations because they were not wearing masks/face coverings.

Under the county judge’s order, if any election worker attempts to require a mask/face covering or denies an eligible voter the opportunity to vote at a polling location in Galveston County, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office will be issuing a $1,000 fine to that election worker.

Henry said he has spoken with the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office and they will prosecuting violations.