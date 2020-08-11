Live Updates | Results from Georgia still trickling in, Biden's lead more than 10k

Scroll for updates

ATLANTA — As partisans celebrated and protested Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, some Georgia counties are inching toward a final count of ballots in the state elections.

Biden continues to narrowly lead President Donald Trump in the contest for Georgia’s 16 electoral votes. The Associated Press declared Biden the nationwide winner Saturday, but hasn't called a winner in Georgia.

In Midtown and at Freedom Park in Atlanta, a rally broke into a dance party to celebrate the declaration of Biden's win. At the State capitol, hundreds of Trump supporters rallied to allege the election has been stolen from their candidate.

No substantiated allegations of fraud have come to light.

All eyes will stay on Georgia through the runoff election in January for two key Senate seats. Incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue will face Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff. In the other seat, Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler faces Democrat challenger Raphael Warnock in a special election to fill the seat vacated by Sen. Johnny Isakson's retirement.

Voters can request an absentee ballot now for the race in January.

Our team of journalists will continue to be up around the clock to offer the latest developments and insights as the count goes on.

SUNDAY UPDATES

Please note all times are E.T.

12 p.m. | According to 11Alive's Brendan Keefe, 37 counties have certified. We don't know the number of outstanding votes. Some military and overseas ballots arrived directly to the 159 counties. Those who have certified are done counting. Some, like Gwinnett, are still adjudicating provisional ballots but not until Monday.

11:55 a.m. | Georgia saw a 20% increase in turnout from 2016 to 2020. Just short of 5 Million people voted for president. Few counties flipped, but the blue counties around metro Atlanta got deeper blue. Former GOP strongholds like Cobb County saw top leadership change to Democrats.

11:45 a.m. | 11Alive has received clarification that voters can request an absentee ballot for the senate race runoff NOW. Those ballots will not be sent out by the Secretary of State's office until after Nov. 18. The deadline to register to vote for the runoff is Dec. 7. Early voting will begin on Dec. 14 and the election day is Jan. 5. You can request an absentee ballot here: ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov.

To answer a question we're getting a lot at 11AliveNews, you don't need to re-register, if your registration was current for the general election. But it never hurts to double check your status! https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do

6 a.m. | Thanks to 2,187 votes from Fulton County that came in at 2:40 a.m., Biden's lead grew to 10,195 votes in Georgia. Of those votes, 576 were for President Trump and 1,611 were for President-elect Biden. It is unclear as to how many ballots remain to be counted across the Peach State.

As it stands right now, Biden has 2,465,500 votes and Trump has 2,455,305. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen has 61,888 votes.

5:55 a.m. | Both Trump and Biden supporters took to the streets of Atlanta for much of the afternoon and into the night on Saturday. In Midtown, streets were blocked as people danced, cheered and waved flags.

