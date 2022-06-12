Raphael Warnock projected winner of Georgia runoff election

Peach State voters are headed to the polls to cast their votes for U.S. Senate in the hotly contested race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Results Here!

ATLANTA — Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock is the projected winner of Georgia's Senate runoff race, according to NBC and ABC.

Democrats will hold a 51-49 majority in Senate following Raphael Warnock's victory in Georgia runoff.

For the second time this year, and the sixth time in the last two years, voters in the Peach State are headed to the polls to cast their votes for U.S. Senate.

The hugely consequential race pits Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The outcome won't decide the balance of power in the Senate, as Georgia's runoffs in 2021 did, but it will have a deeply influential impact on the political makeup of the upper chamber of Congress and what kind of power Democrats could - or could not - wield with control of it.

More than 2.5 million Georgians already cast their ballot in the early voting period, and if overall turnout resembles that of the 2021 runoffs, we could be in line for something in the range of 2 million more voters casting their vote today.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. This page will be posting live results. Bookmark for election live results.