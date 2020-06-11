Gov. McMaster says he supports President Trump's fight for votes

South Carolina's governor did not, however, say if he thought there was evidence of voter fraud.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is supporting President Trump's to continue the fight for votes, his rights as a candidate, and a possible election win.

McMaster made his first public comments on the disputed election Friday on social media.

"The law is clear," McMaster said. "All legal votes must be counted, and all illegal or fraudulent votes discarded. President Trump has a right – and a duty – to see that this happens. I entirely support his efforts to ensure that the law is followed and enforced to the letter. It is only through accuracy and transparency that the American people can have confidence in this election."

McMaster, however, did not acknowledge statement or make claims about voter fraud.

President Trump is spent Friday at the White House tweeting, watching results come in and continuing to cast unfounded doubt over the integrity of the election.

He says in a statement released by his campaign: “We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification.” And he adds that, “This is no longer about any single election. This is about the integrity of our entire election process.”

There is no evidence that any votes cast illegally are being counted or that the process is unfair and corrupt. Indeed, the ballot-counting process across the country largely has been running smoothly, if slowly, because of the increase in mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Trump is nonetheless threatening continued legal action, saying: “We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government.”