High turnout for absentee voting in Lee County

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee County is seeing a high turnout of people voting absentee in-person, according to election officials.

It's been several weeks since in-person absentee voting started and the state of South Carolina has already seen a record amount of absentee voters coming to the polls.

Stan Barnhill, director of Lee County's Board of Voter Registration and Elections, says they've been seeing a good amount of voters in the morning, around lunch time and at the end of the day.

"It's been quite heavy," Barnhill said. "The numbers we're seeing every day is what we normally see the day before the election."

Each day, the county is averaging around 150 people who are coming in to vote absentee.

The county has processed more than 2,400 absentee voting applications.

1,400 people have come to the office to vote in-person. To the director's knowledge, this is the most they have ever had.

"A lot more people want to get out there and vote, which is a good thing," Barnhill explained. "It keeps us busy, and we like that."

The county says people will be able to vote absentee in-person at their office on Gregg Street in Bishopville.

For election day, officials are having to combine four precincts. There are 18 total, the same number open during the primaries in June.

Some of the precincts have to be combined because some facilities do not want people there due to the coronavirus. Officials say they also have a lower amount of poll workers this year.

On Saturday, there was an early morning fire at the Bishopville Post Office that mostly destroyed the building.

With so many people voting absentee by mail this year due to the pandemic, some voters are concerned about their ballot being burned in the fire.

"If anyone is concerned about their ballot, they can give us a call at the office and we can look up to see if we received it yet and go from there," Barnhill said. "Also, they can go online to scvotes.gov and they can check the status of their ballot and see if it has arrived yet. If it doesn't arrive, just give us a call and we'll try to work something out."