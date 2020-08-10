How to know if you're polling place has been moved

For people who plan to vote in person on November 3rd, you can find your polling place on scvotes.gov.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Voters will head to the polls in a few weeks. Due to the pandemic, there are questions about whether polling locations will be closed and combined.

"We're not seeing the same polling place moves and consolidations that we saw in June," said Chris Whitmire with the S.C. Election Commission. "Particularly, if you are a Richland County voter, you saw a lot of consolidation going on in June."

About 70 Richland County polling places were combined before the June primary due to the coronavirus and lack of poll workers. Fewer places to vote contributed to long lines and wait times.

"The polling location issue is not nearly at the same level as it was in June," said Whitmire.

However, he explained that some polling places may still move, which can happen in any election. "A polling place can move at any time because there could be a fire; there could be a disaster or something that causes a polling place to move. There could be a private facility where the owner, for whatever reason, says 'sorry, I know it's two days before the election, but you can't use my place.' That's why it's important to check your polling place even on Election Day before you go to vote at the polls," Whitmire said.

For people who plan to vote in person on November 3rd, you can find your polling place on scvotes.gov. Just click on "Find My Polling Place," enter your information, and it will show you where to go to vote. You can also call your county voter registration office to find your polling place.

Whitmire reinforced looking up your polling place close to election day to get the most accurate information.

If your polling location changes, election officials say they will send you a postcard. If it's close to election day, Whitmire said check scvotes.gov.

"The county also puts signs up at the closed polling place saying 'this place has been moved to' and will provide the address and directions on how to get there," said Whitmire.