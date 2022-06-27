Kershaw County Republican run-off election candidates speak about their goals

Kershaw County Council seat candidates for Districts 5 and 6 are preparing for the runoff

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County has two runoff elections taking place on Tuesday.

The first is for Kershaw County District 5 where Kristin Cobb and Brant Tomlinson will face-off.

WLTX asked both what they think is the most important?

Cobb said during a zoom interview, "Well, I will tell you we are just like a lot of areas in South Carolina where, we are dealing with huge growth issues in Kershaw County… a lot of folks want to come to South Carolina, especially Kershaw County so that would be top of the list as how we manage our infrastructure to support responsible growth to move Kershaw County forward. "

Brant Tomlinson said , "you know in East Camden, at Hell Street, Highway 1, and Old Stagecoach Road, there needs to be a stoplight there for public safety for one. Because of the amount of growth that we have in the county there needs to stoplight there it's a very risky area, people need jobs we need sustainable jobs in Kershaw County, people don't want to raise their taxes."

The other race is for County Council District 6 seat where Brent Huto and Danny Catoe will face-off, here is what they said is important to them.

Catoe says, "Well I'd like to see our district have more EMS or Fire representation, we have one EMS station that covers most of the northern part of the district and the response times are kinda low, so I would love to see more EMS, fire protection, some more equipment provided for them, more personal provided to them, and more of the general fund money come to the District 6 areas to help with different projects needed in the area,"

Hutoe says this, "The residents in the Northern part of the county the most rural part of District 6 they really want someone who will represent their interests, another issue is managing the unprecedented growth and the issues associated with that growth also would like to focus on recreation and evaluating and upgrading neglected facilities, and look at offerings for our children and other residents."

For those heading out to vote click here, before leaving to vote, because some polling places may have changed since the previous election.