COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bipartisan group of Richland County state lawmakers, led by Representative Beth Bernstein (D), are requesting a meeting with the County’s election board due to a history of recent problems.

“I don't think we've really had a smooth election process since-- during my tenure as a member of the General Assembly. When you add to the issues that we have locally, then you talk about globally what we're dealing with in the pandemic, it's a recipe for disaster,” said Representative Bernstein on a video call Wednesday.

Her two-page letter, signed by ten other lawmakers from both chambers and both parties, raises questions about Richland County's preparedness for June and November's elections.

“We need to make sure that we are equipped to handle that increased number of absentee requests, absentee application requests, and the ballots once they come back in. In particular, Richland County because unfortunately the County does not have a good track record when dealing with elections,” Bernstein said.

Richland County’s Voter Registration and Elections Office, along with its Board of Directors, have been plagued by bad headlines for years.

Early in 2019, Governor Henry McMaster removed the entire Richland County Board of Directors for more than 1,000 votes not counted in November 2018's election.

Then, in this year's February Democratic Presidential Preference Primary, 74 absentee votes were initially not counted.

Bernstein said the new Board, in place about a year, also had a responsibility to bring in new leadership.

“So, I don't want to target the existing Board, I think they're trying to do what they can. However, I do think not coming into this election year with an elections director is a big mistake,” Bernstein said.

In several years, Richland County has cycled through new directors, including current Interim Director Terry Graham.

“Moreover, we have had seven election directors in seven years,” Bernstein writes in the letter.

In fact, her letter claims the recent resignation of Board member Craig Plank was entirely due to the search for a new director.

“Plank also resigned from the Board presumably out of frustration and disappointment with the inability to get things done. This is unacceptable especially since we are now in the midst of a presidential election year without an elections director and we are one of the largest counties in the state,” Bernstein continues in the letter.

RELATED: Gov. McMaster fires entire Richland Co. Elections Board after votes weren't counted

RELATED: As hundreds of poll workers quit, S.C. in-person voters to use Q-tips on machines

RELATED: Richland County missed 74 absentee ballots during Democratic primary

During a phone call on Wednesday, Plank confirmed to WLTX the hiring process for a new permanent director is one of the reasons for his resignation.

“Her presumptions are correct,” Plank said.

Plank, appointed after Governor McMaster fired the previous board members, said he could not overcome differences with the other new members on how to act quickly and aggressively to hire their preferred candidate.

Plank also expressed alarm over the County’s repeated election issues and failure to fix them, particularly the announcement in March the County had missed 74 votes in the February Democratic presidential primary.

“A record of failures,” Plank described it.

He turned in his resignation letter on May 7th.

“Because of the ongoing facts surrounding the board’s hiring process, and the recent outcome of the permanent director position coupled with the board’s unfortunate failure to negotiate – which was within its control – I am left significantly concerned about the accuracy and the operational integrity of our future elections,” Plank wrote in his letter.

The County currently has an interim director, Graham, and in response to Bernstein’s letter, the Board Chairman, Dr. Charles Austin, said their preferred applicant for the permanent position recently withdrew.

“I do believe we are in a position we should be able to appoint someone by July 1st,” Austin said.

The Chairman said they re-opened the search early this month and are closing the application window on Thursday.

Chairman Austin declined to comment on the reasons for Plank’s resignation.

“I would have to refer you to him for what reasons he resigned. We believe the four members that we have are going to be with us and we look forward to an appointment to fill that vacancy,” Austin said.

The Chairman also said they are working to avoid what happened in March with the announcement of late-counted votes.

“We have addressed that issue and we are taking steps in communication with staff, we are taking steps to reduce the probability of other issues arising,” Austin continued.

The pandemic is a concern for both Rep. Bernstein and Chairman Austin. The Chairman urged residents and property owners in Richland County to consider volunteering as poll workers or becoming polling locations.

You can volunteer to be a poll worker here.

Bernstein’s letter asked the Board to meet with the delegation virtually to address the concerns and get a detailed list of what they were doing to solve issues. Austin said he's communicated back with the delegation and has asked them to pick a date to meet in the near future.

In-person and by-mail absentee voting is underway in Richland County for the June statewide primaries.