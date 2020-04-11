Lexington County wraps up on Election Day voting

Officials say there was a 65 to 70 percent turnout in Lexington County in this year's election.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County officials are wrapping Election Day.

After the polls closed at 7 p.m., poll workers returned equipment to the Lexington County Department of Registration and Elections Office. With the equipment being brought back, ballots were being tallied.

"It was a long day, but it went smooth," said Mary Brack, the Director of the Lexington County Department of Registration and Elections. "We started like 5:45 a.m. and then the precincts were getting opened, calling us, letting them know that they're open."

The director said they experienced some minor issues but, other than that, everything went smooth.

Officials believe the in-person absentee ballots were uploaded by 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Poll workers were still counting and running paper ballots.

Officials expected they would be done counting ballots around midnight or 1 a.m.

Lexington poll workers are returning equipment at the Lexington Auxiliary Administration Building. Mary Brack, the Director of Registration and Elections in the county, says everything went pretty smooth today @WLTX #StreetSquad19 pic.twitter.com/Ch2IuvczZc — Nic Jones (@NicJonesReports) November 4, 2020

Brack says a lot of preparation went into this election.

"I worked the 2012 (election), this one ran a lot smoother than even that one but this is probably my third or fourth presidential," explained Brack. "As being as big as it was in the turnout, it did run smooth."

The director believes there was a 65 to 70 percent turnout for this year's election. Brack isn't sure if this break the previous record but she thinks it probably does.

"We couldn't do it without our temp help, our volunteers, because there's only six of us at this office," said Brack. "We worked a lot of evenings and nights and came in early in the morning."

Certification for the official results of the election for Lexington County will be on Friday at 9 a.m..