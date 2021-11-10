Lexington-Richland School District Five has a new school board member

Tifani Moore won the special election with 2,322 votes, 56.18% of votes cast.

IRMO, S.C. — Voters in Lexington-Richland School District Five selected a new school board member in a special election held on Tuesday.

Tifani Moore is the Development Director of LRADAC (Lexington Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council). Moore is a mother of three children, who attended Lexington-Richland Five schools, and is a member of the Dutch Fork Middle School improvement council (2020-2021).

On her Facebook page, Moore said: “My goal is to bring transparency and sensible decision-making to the school board with a keen focus on supporting all of our students in District Five and the outstanding professional educators and staff in Lex-Rich Five.”

Three candidates were vying for the seat on the Lexington-Richland District Five school board -- Haley Griggs, Jeffrey Herring and Tifani Moore.