Lindsey Graham promises 'evidence' of voting irregularities, donates $500K to Trump legal fight

The South Carolina senator also said he recognized that Biden won, then corrected himself.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said he believes President Trump has every right to challenge the election results, promising "real evidence" in the next 48 hours of voting irregularities in several key battleground states.

The night before, Graham announced he had donated $500,000 to the president's legal defense fund as his campaign pursues legal action in multiple states. When asked about the donation, the senator said the president deserves a chance to make his case and should fight hard.

Senator Graham added that the Trump campaign needs to specific instances of fraud, bringing up the allegations of backdating ballots in Michigan.

"I just think the president has every right to challenge the results, we just need to be specific," he said. "I think we need to point to instances that are specific like the complaint being filed with Michigan US attorney, where somebody is claiming and willing to testify under oath that they were ordered to backdate ballots. Episodes like that, if you can show that people voted that were no longer legal residents of the state. Those are the type claims that I think would resonate with the public and that deserve to be aired and answers should be given. General statements are not enough. We've got to be specific."

Graham said he is willing to work with Biden and find common ground on issues such as the debt and cabinet members.

"When it comes to finding common ground I will do that," Graham said. "The vice president deserves a cabinet. I will give him my input about who I could vote for as secretary of state, attorney general. I recognize that he won he deserves a cabinet there may be some people I just can't vote for because I think they're unqualified or too extreme. But when it comes to like the debt I l hope he will show some interest and I'm not conceding he's going to win, that we need to get out of debt and there's just no way for the republican party to get out of debt, the country out of the debt by itself. So it's going to require bipartisanship."