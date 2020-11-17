Georgia official says Lindsey Graham asked him about tossing ballots

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told The Washington Post he interpreted the question as a suggestion that he toss out legally cast ballots.

ATLANTA — Georgia’s secretary of state said that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham asked him whether he had the power to reject certain absentee ballots.

Graham on Monday said that was “ridiculous.” He said he was trying to find out how signature verification for absentee ballots works in Georgia.