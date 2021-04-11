Write-in candidate wins mayoral reelection in South Carolina

Adam Hammons with the Spartanburg County elections office says it shows the importance of every single vote.

PACOLET, S.C. — A South Carolina town has elected incumbent Mayor Ned Camby to another term, even though his name didn't appear on the ballot.

WSPA-TV reports Camby said he decided to run against Brett Frady at the last minute as a write-in candidate. Frady got 46 votes, while 126 people wrote in Camby’s name instead.

Camby says he wants to bring more industry and housing to the town of 2,274 people. Winning an election as a write-in candidate is uncommon, even with the power of incumbency.