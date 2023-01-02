Nikki Haley announces run for President

Former U.S. Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced in a 3-minute video posted to social media that she is running for President in 2024.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former U.S. Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has formally announced she is running for President of the United States in 2024.

Haley made the announcement on Twitter with a three minute video posted just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday. A website for donations to her campaign has also launched.

Get excited! Time for a new generation.



Let’s do this! 👊 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BD5k4WY1CP — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 14, 2023

Democratic National Chair Jaime Harrison issued a statement in response to Haley's entrance into the 2024 Republican Primary:

“Nikki Haley served in Donald Trump’s administration, has embraced the most extreme elements of the MAGA agenda and couldn’t even identify a single policy difference between herself and Trump. Her governorship in South Carolina included signing an extreme abortion ban into law with no exceptions for rape or incest, endorsing a plan to end Medicare as we know it, pushing for tax cuts that benefit the ultra wealthy and corporations, and refusing to expand Medicaid to provide affordable health care access for hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians. Haley’s entrance officially kicks off a messy 2024 primary race for the MAGA base that has long been brewing. Everyone get your popcorn."

Haley, 51, served as South Carolina's governor for six years before serving as President Donald Trump's ambassador to the United Nations. Haley will be the first contender to join the contest against her former boss. She had previously said she would not run if Trump ran in 2024.