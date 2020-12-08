Ways to vote in the General Election this November in SC

You can vote in person, absentee in person or absentee by mail.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Because of the coronavirus, people may want to change the way they vote in the general election in less than 90 days.

There will be options when voting on November 3.

This year’s presidential election will happen in the wake of a global pandemic.

“Voters have three options to vote, basically," said Chris Whitmire with the South Carolina Elections Commission, "One you can go to the polls to vote, you can vote absentee in person, or you can vote absentee by mail.”

However, according to the commission, many are choosing to vote from their homes.Those who can vote absentee include people in the armed forces, students away at school and people over 65, among other requirements.

To vote absentee by mail, voters must get an application. Go to scvotes.gov to get an online application, or call or email your county voter registration office to have one mailed. Once the form is filled out, it gets mailed back to your voter registration office.

Soon after, you will receive your ballot in the mail. It's a paper ballot that you will fill in with a pen. Directions instruct you to choose your candidates, place the ballot in the hearing envelope and then into the mailer to send back. You'll have to sign the envelope and have a witness sign a form to send as well.

According to the commission, the most important thing about absentee voting is that voters mail their ballots in on time to be counted in the election.

“My message is if you’re going to vote absentee by mail, do everything as soon as possible and to act quickly so you don’t put your ballot at risk by putting it in the mail late and it possibly not getting to the voter registration office.”

Voters can also vote absentee in person. To do this, go to your voter registration office, show your ID, and sign an application there to cast your vote. You can do this up to 30 days before November 3.

For more information on absentee voting by mail or in person, visit scvotes.gov.