COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some polling locations in Richland and Lexington counties have been combined or changed for the Democratic Primary election on Saturday, February 29.

According to the Richland County Board of Elections, these are the following changes for Richland County polling places as of 2:39 p.m.:

Polo Road Park voters should go to Polo Road Elementary

Friarsgate Park voters (Friarsgate 1) should go to Friarsgate 2 at Corley Elementary

St. John Neumann voters should go to Spring Valley High School

Caughman Road Park voters should go to Caughman Road Elementary School

Lexington County officials have also released a list of changes to polling places.

For the full list of the combined polling locations in Lexington County, click here.

To find your specific polling place, go to scvotes.org and click on the "Find My Polling Place" tab.

