Russel Fry takes South Carolina 7th House Seat with Trump backing

It marks the first time in 10 years that voters in the district will send a new elected official to Washington, D.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Russel Fry, a Republican who toppled five-term U.S. Rep Tom Rice in South Carolina’s 7th House district with backing from former President Donald Trump, has won the election to Congress.

Fry, a state representative, handily defeated Democratic challenger Daryl Scott in the general election. The incumbent Rice had become a focus of Trump’s scorn for the congressman’s impeachment vote after the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots.