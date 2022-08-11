x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elections

Russel Fry takes South Carolina 7th House Seat with Trump backing

It marks the first time in 10 years that voters in the district will send a new elected official to Washington, D.C.

More Videos

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Russel Fry, a Republican who toppled five-term U.S. Rep Tom Rice in South Carolina’s 7th House district with backing from former President Donald Trump, has won the election to Congress.

Fry, a state representative, handily defeated Democratic challenger Daryl Scott in the general election. The incumbent Rice had become a focus of Trump’s scorn for the congressman’s impeachment vote after the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots.

It marks the first time in 10 years that voters in the district will send a newly elected official to Washington, D.C.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out