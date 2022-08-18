Richland County Elections director resigns, official confirms

Alexandria Stephens held the position for two years.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The director of the Richland County Board of Voter Registration and Elections has resigned, according to two Richland County officials.

Alexandria Stephens, who has spent two years in the job, submitted her resignation on Monday, August 15. Her resignation will be effective August 29.

The county's Voter Registration and Elections Board spent a year looking for someone to fill the job.

Richland County Election Board Chair Anjanette President confirmed the resignation, but had no information about why or where Stephens would go next. President said in a statement that Deputy Director Terry Graham will assume the responsibility of operating the election office.