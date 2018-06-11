Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County officials say technicians are working to recalibrate voting machines after reports that votes were being cast for the opposite party Tuesday morning.

News19 reached out to Richland County Elections Director Rokey Suleman who says they believe the problems were caused by a calibration issue. They are now working to recalibrate the voting machines.

Election officials add that it's typical that votes get recalibrated two to three times a day on election day. Because of the higher than normal voter turnout, they had to recalibrate earlier than normal.

Outside of calibration problems, Suleman says there were malfunctions with flashcards, cords and non-functioning outlets.

Some voters said when they reviewed the confirmation page before submitting their votes, several races including the governor's race had switch to the opposite party they selected.

Voters called from Carver Lyon elementary and Kennerly Road Baptist church. Suleman could confirm as of 9 am that Kennerly Road had been recalibrated, but did not confirm if the problem that voters had noticed had actually occurred.

One caller tells News19 she attempted to correct her vote several times to no avail. She asked a poll worker for another machine.

People who are experiencing any poll problems should call 803-576-2238

