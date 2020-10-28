Richland and Lexington Counties gear up for Election Day

Both counties are expecting a total voter turnout of about 80 percent, including absentee votes.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Although South Carolina is seeing record numbers for absentee voting, most voters are expected to cast their ballots on November 3rd.

Richland and Lexington Counties combined have about 480,000 registered voters. Both county elections offices are expecting a total voter turnout of about 80 percent.

As of Monday afternoon, Richland County, “had 91,700 people that already voted absentee by mail and in-person,” said Elections Director Alexandria Stephens. “We have 270,000 [registered voters]. I think total, it may be an 80 to 85 percent turnout. That’s my projection. Absentee is already up to 35 percent," said Stephens.

Richland County is preparing for Election Day with extra poll workers. "We have over 2,000 assigned and then we have another 500 reserved in case some don’t show up," said Stephens.

#ElectionDay is ONE WEEK away! Make your plan to #vote:



📬 Return your #absentee ballot as soon as possible (via mail or in person)

🗳 Vote absentee in person until Mon., Nov. 2

🗓 Find your polling place & sample ballot for Tues., Nov. 3



➡️ https://t.co/gg8U0tzzTi#scVOTES pic.twitter.com/q9HqhCKvLU — SC State Election Commission (@scvotes) October 27, 2020

Lexington County has met their quota for Election Day poll workers too. Director Mary Brack told News19 they have over 750 assigned to polling places. They also have technicians in case there are any issues with voting machines.

"We have 14 or 15 of what we call rovers, or polling location techs," said Brack. "They have certain areas on Election Day that they’re out riding around to. So, if there’s trouble we call one of those techs to get out there."

Richland County has a very similar plan and all voting machines are tested and checked at the beginning of each day.

Lastly, if any voters feel like they’re being harassed while going in or out of the polls – there’s a plan for that as well.

“If they’re going in and out of the polls, [voters] should let the poll clerk know and then the poll clerk will call the authorities if necessary.”