COLUMBIA, S.C. — Because of a lack of poll workers due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Richland County Voter Registration and Elections office has combined about 70 polling locations for the June 9 primary.
The office released the list of combined locations in a document Thursday, May 28.
Registered voters in Richland County wanting to cast a ballot in person are urged to look over the list to make sure you head out to the correct location on June 9. You can access the list here:
Voters in South Carolina will have the option on June 9 to vote in person or by absentee ballot, due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
