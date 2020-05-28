COLUMBIA, S.C. — Because of a lack of poll workers due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Richland County Voter Registration and Elections office has combined about 70 polling locations for the June 9 primary.

The office released the list of combined locations in a document Thursday, May 28.

Registered voters in Richland County wanting to cast a ballot in person are urged to look over the list to make sure you head out to the correct location on June 9. You can access the list here:

June 2020 Precinct Number List_v0528 Ward 5: 6 105 Ward 5 Pacific Memorial Park 200 Wayne St Ward 1: 5 Ward 6: 6 106 Ward 6 Bradley Elementary 3032 Pine Belt Rd Keenan: 8 Ward 7: 6 107 Ward 7 W A Perry Middle School 2600 Barhamville Rd Ward 34: 5 Ward 8: 6 108

Voters in South Carolina will have the option on June 9 to vote in person or by absentee ballot, due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

