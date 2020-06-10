Voting in Orangeburg County: What to expect

Orangeburg County is experiencing a few drop-outs of poll workers because of the pandemic, but election leaders say they're still prepared for the crowds.

Orangeburg County, for example, is experiencing a few drop outs because of the pandemic, but election leaders say they're still prepared for the crowds.

"Safety is one of the things we look out for to make sure we have a smooth election and people are not standing in line too long," said Katherine G. John, Board Chairperson for the Orangeburg County Election Commission.

Face masks and social distancing will be in full effect for the 2020 General Election.

Even with safety precautions in place, some faithful poll workers are sitting out this year to protect their health.

"The problem is with this pandemic we are having some issues," said John. "A lot of our workers either have a health problem or they're of age, and they're kind of nervous about working during the pandemic. We make sure they're secure with masks, gloves and shields."

Despite the pandemic, many are still choosing to volunteer this year, prepared for record numbers at the polls.

In Orangeburg County this year, all precincts remain the same from the last election.

If you're voting early, you can do so in the following three places: The Orangeburg County Council Chamber, Orangeburg County North Library and the Vance Senior Center.

Voters are encouraged to have a witness sign their ballot.

A slight change this year involves Orangeburg County's absentee ballot drop off box.

"We don't have the box outside. For security reasons," said John. "That's different for us because we usually have it where you bring [the ballot] inside the office and put it in the drop box. But this time we're going to have the drop box where you can slide it from the outside and it comes inside the building."

For voters with disabilities in Orangeburg County, there will be designated spots to vote curbside. Poll workers will check every 15 minutes to see if anyone needs assistance.

As for how ballots will be counted, commissioners have a plan in place to make sure votes are submitted accurately and effectively.

"We have someone who opens the outside envelope, we have someone opening the inside envelope, someone opening the ballot, someone tearing it off, someone putting it in the machine," John explained. "All of this is done by the commissioners and we have some extra workers to help us."

If you're interested in volunteering to be a poll worker in Orangeburg County, call or stop by the elections office.