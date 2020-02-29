COLUMBIA, S.C. — For Saturday's primary in South Carolina, News 19 wants to remind you of a curbside voting feature for the elderly and disabled.

Any disabled voter who is unable to stand in line for a long time and people 65 and older can vote from their car.

Each precinct will have designated spots to park for this service.

Poll managers will be monitoring the curbside voting area every 15 minutes and will approach your car to get your information and bring you the ballot.

"We'll get their ID, we'll bring the application and bring the ballot...and they'll vote their choices. Then they'll put it back into the envelope and we bring it back [inside the building] and scan their ballots," said Terry Graham, Sr., Interim Director of the Richland County Voter Registration Election Commission.

Only the voter is allowed in the car while voting is in progress, unless they need assistance.

Other passengers in the vehicle will not be allowed to vote curbside unless they qualify.

"The people who are not designated as a curbside, or fit those reasons for curbside, they have to step out of the car and they have to get in line and vote that way," said Graham.

Curbside voting does not require a disability placard.

For more information on South Carolina's services for voters with disabilities, click here.