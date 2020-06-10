SC Election Commission sees 'record high' number of requests for absentee by mail

SC Election Commission Director of Public Information said they have had more than 350,000 absentee by mail requests.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Polls are open for people to vote absentee in-person across the state, and the SC Election Commission continues to see a record number of requests.

Chris Whitmire, the Director of Public Information for SC Election Commission said as the polls opened this week to vote absentee in-person, lines were long. According to Whitmire, they are seeing a high number of absentee by mail request.

"It is the record absentee by mail and I suspect we will pass the overall absentee record sometime fairly soon," Whitmire said. "The record for absentee by mail was 140,000 ballots issued back in 2016 presidential election, right now we've got over 350,000 request.”

Whitmire said it can also be confusing as to whether or not a witness signature is needed.

"The Supreme Court ordered late last night, pretty much settled this issue for the 2020 general election, a witness signature is required," Whitmire said. "The witness signature has gone back and forth, required then not required, required, not required and now required again, so at this point it is required and it's easy. Any other person can sign that below your signature and provide their address and so just know you need to do that and get your ballot back in on time.”

It is important for voters to remember to also sign the voters oath. Voters can return their ballot in person or by mail, but this needs to be done by 7 p.m. on November 3 . Whitmire said voters should mail absentee ballots at soon as possible, or at least a week before the election.

Attorney General Alan Wilson said he agrees with the ruling requiring the signatures.

"We want to protect the integrity of the elections, but we also want them to remain free, and for everyone to have equal opportunity and access to the ballot box," Wilson said. "We don’t want anyone to feel like they have to choose between voting and compromising their health.”

The court also ordered any ballots that came in prior to October 5 and through the end of the day October 7 will be counted with or without a witness signature, but beginning on October 8, any ballots the come must have the witness signature.