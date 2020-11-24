Social media chatter calls for GOP voter boycott of Georgia U.S. Senate runoff races

From Twitter to the conservative social media network Parler, posts featuring #BoycottGArunoffs are suggesting Republican voters boycott the polls on Jan. 5.

ATLANTA — Ever since the presidential election on Nov. 3, some Republicans have --without evidence -- claimed the election in Georgia was stolen from President Donald Trump.

Now what appears to be a small group of President Trump supporters concerned about the presidential results are encouraging people to boycott Georgia's two U.S. Senate runoffs.

The calls for a boycott have been taking place on Twitter and the conservative social media network Parler.

"I don't think they're going to see it as a blip on a radar. In a runoff every blip is important," GOP strategist Mike Hassinger said when asked what impact a small group of voters could have on the U.S. Senate runoff races.

Hassinger said he has heard some of the boycott calls, which he said are coming from far-right, or fringe Republicans.

Though the number of people calling for a boycott may be small, with control of the Senate up for grabs and the potential for Sen. David Perdue's race against Jon Ossoff and Sen Kelly Loeffler's race against Rev. Warnock to be very close, Hassinger added both incumbent Republicans must monitor the boycott calls.

"For any reason, attrition away from your potential voters is going to be very concerning."

On social media, posts using #BoycottGArunoffs show some Republicans distrust of Georgia's voting system, but without evidence for their position. Posts show their view is fueled by unsubstantiated claims from President Trump's campaign of widespread voter fraud in Georgia.

The social media chatter suggests the voters calling for the boycott would rather not vote, than vote in a system they see as broken.

Atlanta-based Attorney Lin Wood is a Trump supported and last week filed an unsuccessful lawsuit in Georgia seeking to help the campaign.

On Saturday, he sent a tweet adding to the boycott conversation connected to an election system that he believes needs to be "fixed."

Let’s speak truth about @SenLoeffler & @sendavidperdue.



Why are they doing little or nothing to support efforts by GA citizens to address unlawful election & need for @BrianKempGA to order special session of legislature?



If not fixed, I will NOT vote in GA runoff.



Will you? — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 21, 2020

On Monday, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted, "I’m seeing a lot of talk from people that are supposed to be on our side telling GOP voters not to go out & vote for Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue. That is NONSENSE. IGNORE those people. We need ALL of our people coming out to vote for Kelly & David. "

Similar to Trump Jr.'s tweet, Hassinger believes in the coming weeks, several top Republicans will be visiting Georgia and sharing a get out the vote message to Georgia voters.