Some SC voters see long lines, power outages at polls

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina voters have run into some problems at the polls as the go to cast their ballots on election day, but the problems have not been extensive.
Polls statewide opened at 7 a.m. and won't closed until 7 p.m. Voters who are in line before 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Check your polling place here
When precincts opened, there were some initial difficulties, including a few precincts where machines did not work or a poll worker wasn't on time. Coupled with the crowd of people who showed up to vote before they got to work.
However, at many precincts across the area, voters encountered no problems at all. News19 heard reports of people breezing through lines in less than 10 minutes
But at Caughman Road Elementary in Richland County voting didn't get underway until 7:15 a.m. But about two hours later, lines that were thickened by the delay began to thin out.
At the Earlewood Park Community Center in Columbia there was a smoke caused by an overheated motor in the buildings heating and cooling system. The building had to be evacuated briefly but reopened a short time later.
And at Hand Middle School, also in Columbia, the precinct lost power due to an unexplained power outage. However, the poll clerks were able to use a generator to provide power until energy was restored.
The State Election Commission reported Monday that 1.2 million people had already voted in advance of Election Day. That more than doubles the previous record for absentee voting, set when 503,000 people voted absentee in the 2016 general election.