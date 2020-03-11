Some SC voters see long lines, power outages at polls

While many precincts were running smoothly, others had some difficulties.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina voters have run into some problems at the polls as the go to cast their ballots on election day, but the problems have not been extensive.

Polls statewide opened at 7 a.m. and won't closed until 7 p.m. Voters who are in line before 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Check your polling place here

If you are experiencing problems at the polls, alert WLTX by texting us at 803.776.9508.

When precincts opened, there were some initial difficulties, including a few precincts where machines did not work or a poll worker wasn't on time. Coupled with the crowd of people who showed up to vote before they got to work.

However, at many precincts across the area, voters encountered no problems at all. News19 heard reports of people breezing through lines in less than 10 minutes

But at Caughman Road Elementary in Richland County voting didn't get underway until 7:15 a.m. But about two hours later, lines that were thickened by the delay began to thin out.

At the Earlewood Park Community Center in Columbia there was a smoke caused by an overheated motor in the buildings heating and cooling system. The building had to be evacuated briefly but reopened a short time later.

And at Hand Middle School, also in Columbia, the precinct lost power due to an unexplained power outage. However, the poll clerks were able to use a generator to provide power until energy was restored.

Just spoke to the poll clerk at Hand Middle School. He is not sure what caused the power outage but knows it’s affecting other places in this area. The clerks are using their own generator to power this polling place. Talk about going the extra mile! pic.twitter.com/dsMLHsCBgn — Whitney Sullivan (@Sullivan_Speaks) November 3, 2020