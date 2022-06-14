LIVE: South Carolina 2022 Primary Election results

While many chose to go to the polls Tuesday, others had already cast ballots, with 100,000 making their picks with the newly approved no-excuse early voting.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Polls are closed in South Carolina for primary day after voters cast their choices for who they want to appear on the ballot for November’s general election.

One of the key statewide races will be for governor on the Democratic side, as five candidates vied for the nomination. Leading the way were former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham and State Senator Mia McLeod. Those two, plus Carlton Boyd, met in a televised debate just days before the election; however, it was after many people had already cast ballots in early voting.

For the Republican, Gov. Henry McMaster is seeking a second elected term in 2022. (He first took the office in 2017 after then-Governor Nikki Haley stepped down to take a position in the Trump Administration.) This time he faced opposition from Vietnam veteran Bob Musselwhite. Three other statewide races—attorney general, secretary of state, agriculture commissioner—featured longtime incumbents who were heavy favorites.

The one statewide race that drew the most candidates was for education superintendent, where two-term incumbent Molly Spearman decided not to seek re-election. Six Republicans—Travis Bedson, Bryan Chapman, Kizzi Gibson, Kathy Maness, Lynda Leventis-Wells, and Ellen Weaver—ran. In the final days of the campaign, Bedson and Weaver ran TV ads, and Maness received Spearman’s endorsement. For Democrats, it was Gary Burgess, Lisa Ellis, and Jerry Govan.

Nationally, the races of highest interests were for U.S. House District 1 and U.S. House District 7, mainly because of the involvement of former President Donald Trump in those contests. In House 1—which is along the coast from Charleston to Hilton Head—incumbent Nancy Mace was challenged by Katie Arrington. Mace criticized Trump after the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, which angered the former President. He chose to endorse Arrington, who had run for this same seat in 2018 and lost. In House 7, which is Hilton Head and the surrounding counties, five-term incumbent Tom Rice was fighting to keep his seat after being one of only 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over the Capitol riot. Trump campaigned against him and endorsed State Rep. Russell Fry.

And there was the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat featuring Catherine Flemming Bruce, Angela Geter, and Krystle Matthews.