South Carolina breaks early voting record before end of first day

Nearly double the voters arrived on Monday than when the last record was set during the South Carolina primaries.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thousands of voters have already taken to the polls for South Carolina early voting, nearly doubling a record set for the state during the primaries in June, elections data shows.

The South Carolina State Election Commission announced the data on Monday afternoon showing that, even before poll areas had closed on the first day of early voting, roughly 40,000 people had cast their ballots.

The record numbers follow increased traffic to the state's voter information website, SCVotes.gov, which was so great that the website was down for much of the morning.

And while this complicated sample ballot viewing, it did not impact early voting locations in any way. The site has since come back online.

Excluding Sunday, early voting locations will continue to be open daily until Nov. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in all South Carolina counties.

Voters will be asked to show a photo identification upon arriving at the early voting location.

Early voting locations in the South Carolina Midlands

Calhoun County:

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: Calhoun County Council Chambers,102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 110, Saint Matthews, SC 29135

Clarendon County:

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 411 Sunset Drive, Manning, SC 29102

Fairfield County:

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 315 S. Congress Street, Winnsboro, SC 29180\

Kershaw County:

Camden City Arena: 420 Broad Street, Camden, SC 29020

Lee County:

County Voter Registration and Elections Office : 101 Gregg Street, Bishopville, SC 29010

Lexington County:

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 605 West Main Street, Room 130, Lexington, SC 29072

Midlands Technical College (B & L Campus): 423 College Street, Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070

Midlands Technical College (Harbison Campus): 7300 College Street, Irmo, SC 29063

Pelion Branch Library: 206 Pine Street, Pelion, SC 29123

West Columbia Community Center: 754 B. Avenue, West Columbia, SC 29169

Newberry County:

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1872 Wilson Road, Newberry SC, 29108

Orangeburg County:

Orangeburg County Council Chambers: 1437 Amelia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115

North Challenge Center – North Family Community School: 4583 Savannah Hwy, North, SC 29112

Vance Senior Center: 10304 Old Number Six Highway, Vance, SC 29163

Richland County:

Richland County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 2020 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29204

Institute Of Innovation (R2i2): 763 Fashion Drive, Columbia, SC 29229

Ballentine Community Center: 1053 Bird Road, Irmo, SC 29063

Hopkins Park Adult Activity Center: 150 Hopkins Park, Hopkins, SC 29061

Parklane Adult Activity Center: 7494 Parklane Road, Columbia, SC 29223

Saluda County:

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 702 Batesburg Highway, Saluda, SC 29138

Sumter County:

County Voter Registration and Elections Office : 141 North Main Street, Sumter, SC 29150

FJ DeLaine Elementary School: 5355 Cane Savannah Road, Wedgefield, 29168