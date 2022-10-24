South Carolina breaks early voting record before end of first day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thousands of voters have already taken to the polls for South Carolina early voting, nearly doubling a record set for the state during the primaries in June, elections data shows.
The South Carolina State Election Commission announced the data on Monday afternoon showing that, even before poll areas had closed on the first day of early voting, roughly 40,000 people had cast their ballots.
The record numbers follow increased traffic to the state's voter information website, SCVotes.gov, which was so great that the website was down for much of the morning.
And while this complicated sample ballot viewing, it did not impact early voting locations in any way. The site has since come back online.
Excluding Sunday, early voting locations will continue to be open daily until Nov. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in all South Carolina counties.
Voters will be asked to show a photo identification upon arriving at the early voting location.
Early voting locations in the South Carolina Midlands
Calhoun County:
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: Calhoun County Council Chambers,102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 110, Saint Matthews, SC 29135
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 411 Sunset Drive, Manning, SC 29102
Clarendon County:
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 411 Sunset Drive, Manning, SC 29102
Fairfield County:
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 315 S. Congress Street, Winnsboro, SC 29180\
Kershaw County:
- Camden City Arena: 420 Broad Street, Camden, SC 29020
Lee County:
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 101 Gregg Street, Bishopville, SC 29010
- Lynchburg Police Department Building: 106 Main Street, Lynchburg, SC 29080
Lexington County:
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 605 West Main Street, Room 130, Lexington, SC 29072
- Midlands Technical College (B & L Campus): 423 College Street, Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070
- Midlands Technical College (Harbison Campus): 7300 College Street, Irmo, SC 29063
- Pelion Branch Library: 206 Pine Street, Pelion, SC 29123
- West Columbia Community Center: 754 B. Avenue, West Columbia, SC 29169
Newberry County:
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1872 Wilson Road, Newberry SC, 29108
Orangeburg County:
- Orangeburg County Council Chambers: 1437 Amelia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115
- North Challenge Center – North Family Community School: 4583 Savannah Hwy, North, SC 29112
- Vance Senior Center: 10304 Old Number Six Highway, Vance, SC 29163
Richland County:
- Richland County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 2020 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29204
Institute Of Innovation (R2i2): 763 Fashion Drive, Columbia, SC 29229
- Ballentine Community Center: 1053 Bird Road, Irmo, SC 29063
- Hopkins Park Adult Activity Center: 150 Hopkins Park, Hopkins, SC 29061
- Parklane Adult Activity Center: 7494 Parklane Road, Columbia, SC 29223
Saluda County:
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 702 Batesburg Highway, Saluda, SC 29138
Sumter County:
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 141 North Main Street, Sumter, SC 29150
- FJ DeLaine Elementary School: 5355 Cane Savannah Road, Wedgefield, 29168
Voters in other parts of South Carolina can find their early voting locations at SCVotes.gov.