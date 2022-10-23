When is South Carolina early voting and where can I vote? Your questions answered

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina voters don't need to wait until election day in November to cast their ballots for the 2022 general election.
The State Election Commission is reminding voters that early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 across South Carolina in each county.
Voting is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday and lasting through Saturday, Nov. 5. This, however, excludes Sunday, Oct. 30.
No special reason is needed to vote early at the designated locations. Voters will be asked to present photo identification when checking in at their early voting location.
Where to vote early in South Carolina
For South Carolina voters in the Midlands and upper Lowcountry, here are the early voting locations sorted by county.
Calhoun County:
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: Calhoun County Council Chambers,102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 110, Saint Matthews, SC 29135
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 411 Sunset Drive, Manning, SC 29102
Clarendon County:
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 411 Sunset Drive, Manning, SC 29102
Fairfield County:
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 315 S. Congress Street, Winnsboro, SC 29180\
Kershaw County:
- Camden City Arena: 420 Broad Street, Camden, SC 29020
Lee County:
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 101 Gregg Street, Bishopville, SC 29010
- Lynchburg Police Department Building: 106 Main Street, Lynchburg, SC 29080
Lexington County:
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 605 West Main Street, Room 130, Lexington, SC 29072
- Midlands Technical College (B & L Campus): 423 College Street, Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070
- Midlands Technical College (Harbison Campus): 7300 College Street, Irmo, SC 29063
- Pelion Branch Library: 206 Pine Street, Pelion, SC 29123
- West Columbia Community Center: 754 B. Avenue, West Columbia, SC 29169
Newberry County:
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1872 Wilson Road, Newberry SC, 29108
Orangeburg County:
- Orangeburg County Council Chambers: 1437 Amelia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115
- North Challenge Center – North Family Community School: 4583 Savannah Hwy, North, SC 29112
- Vance Senior Center: 10304 Old Number Six Highway, Vance, SC 29163
Richland County:
- Richland County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 2020 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29204
Institute Of Innovation (R2i2): 763 Fashion Drive, Columbia, SC 29229
- Ballentine Community Center: 1053 Bird Road, Irmo, SC 29063
- Hopkins Park Adult Activity Center: 150 Hopkins Park, Hopkins, SC 29061
- Parklane Adult Activity Center: 7494 Parklane Road, Columbia, SC 29223
Saluda County:
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 702 Batesburg Highway, Saluda, SC 29138
Sumter County:
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 141 North Main Street, Sumter, SC 29150
- FJ DeLaine Elementary School: 5355 Cane Savannah Road, Wedgefield, 29168
Voters in other parts of South Carolina can find their early voting locations at SCVotes.gov.
It's not too late to sign up for absentee voting, either
While not open to everyone, absentee voting is also an option for those who can't make it to a polling location during early voting or on election day.
These voters, if qualified, can cast their ballot by mail before election day. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Friday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m.
Voters who want additional details about this process can contact their county voter registration office.
An eligible mail-in absentee voter includes:
- Those with employment requirements that will prevent them from making it to the polls during the provided voting periods.
- People who are sick or physically disabled in a way that prevents them from voting during the early voting days or hours or election day during official hours.
- People who are confined to jail or a pretrial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial which prevents them from voting during early voting hours or during voting hours on election day.
- People who will not be in their county during the early voting days and hours or on election day.
- People with physical disabilities.
- People who are 65 or older.
- Members of the Armed Forces, the Merchant Marines, their spouses, and dependents who live with them.
- People in the hospital as emergency patients on the day of the election or within a four-day period before that day.