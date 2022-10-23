When is South Carolina early voting and where can I vote? Your questions answered

A look at when and where you can vote in South Carolina ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina voters don't need to wait until election day in November to cast their ballots for the 2022 general election.

The State Election Commission is reminding voters that early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 across South Carolina in each county.

Voting is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday and lasting through Saturday, Nov. 5. This, however, excludes Sunday, Oct. 30.

No special reason is needed to vote early at the designated locations. Voters will be asked to present photo identification when checking in at their early voting location.

Where to vote early in South Carolina

For South Carolina voters in the Midlands and upper Lowcountry, here are the early voting locations sorted by county.

Calhoun County:

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: Calhoun County Council Chambers,102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 110, Saint Matthews, SC 29135

Calhoun County Council Chambers,102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 110, Saint Matthews, SC 29135 County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 411 Sunset Drive, Manning, SC 29102

Clarendon County:

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 411 Sunset Drive, Manning, SC 29102

Fairfield County:

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 315 S. Congress Street, Winnsboro, SC 29180\

Kershaw County:

Camden City Arena: 420 Broad Street, Camden, SC 29020

Lee County:

County Voter Registration and Elections Office : 101 Gregg Street, Bishopville, SC 29010

101 Gregg Street, Bishopville, SC 29010 Lynchburg Police Department Building: 106 Main Street, Lynchburg, SC 29080

Lexington County:

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 605 West Main Street, Room 130, Lexington, SC 29072

Midlands Technical College (B & L Campus): 423 College Street, Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070

Midlands Technical College (Harbison Campus): 7300 College Street, Irmo, SC 29063

Pelion Branch Library: 206 Pine Street, Pelion, SC 29123

West Columbia Community Center: 754 B. Avenue, West Columbia, SC 29169

Newberry County:

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1872 Wilson Road, Newberry SC, 29108

Orangeburg County:

Orangeburg County Council Chambers: 1437 Amelia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115

North Challenge Center – North Family Community School: 4583 Savannah Hwy, North, SC 29112

Vance Senior Center: 10304 Old Number Six Highway, Vance, SC 29163

Richland County:

Richland County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 2020 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29204

Institute Of Innovation (R2i2): 763 Fashion Drive, Columbia, SC 29229

Ballentine Community Center: 1053 Bird Road, Irmo, SC 29063

Hopkins Park Adult Activity Center: 150 Hopkins Park, Hopkins, SC 29061

Parklane Adult Activity Center: 7494 Parklane Road, Columbia, SC 29223

Saluda County:

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 702 Batesburg Highway, Saluda, SC 29138

Sumter County:

County Voter Registration and Elections Office : 141 North Main Street, Sumter, SC 29150

141 North Main Street, Sumter, SC 29150 FJ DeLaine Elementary School: 5355 Cane Savannah Road, Wedgefield, 29168

Voters in other parts of South Carolina can find their early voting locations at SCVotes.gov.

It's not too late to sign up for absentee voting, either

While not open to everyone, absentee voting is also an option for those who can't make it to a polling location during early voting or on election day.

These voters, if qualified, can cast their ballot by mail before election day. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Friday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m.

Voters who want additional details about this process can contact their county voter registration office.

An eligible mail-in absentee voter includes: